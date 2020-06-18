Another Karachi cop dies of COVID-19

A policeman died of COVID-19 in Karachi on Wednesday, bringing the number of policemen who have fallen victim to the viral disease in the Sindh police department to 10, while several other cops have tested positive for the virus across the province.

The latest victim, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ghufran Jaffery, 52, son of Syed Ali Jaffery, had been in quarantine at his house after testing positive on June 14. He was posted at the Gulberg police station of the Karachi police.

Police said his condition turned critical on Wednesday evening, after which he was taken to a hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. His body was kept at an Imambargah in Rizvia, and he would be laid to rest at a graveyard in Golimar.

Earlier, nine policemen of the Sindh police had lost their lives to the deadly novel coronavirus. A total of 877 policemen have been infected with the virus in the province. Of them, 630 are active and 238 have recovered.