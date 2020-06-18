Another 30 fall prey to coronavirus in Sindh

A total of 30 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday, adding that the death toll due to the viral infection had reached 916 in the province.

“We have lost at least 30 more people due to COVID-19 in the province in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 916 in the province”, the CM said in his daily report on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

He added that a total of 2,115 new cases of the viral disease had emerged when 10,212 samples were tested. According to the CM, so far 329,443 tests had been conducted which diagnosed 59,983 patients with COVID-19 all over Sindh.

Shah said that after another 30 deaths, the mortality rate of COVID-19 in Sindh stood at 1.5 per cent. He explained that at present, there were 29,374 patients of the viral disease in Sindh, of whom 27,824 were in home isolation, 76 at the isolation centres and 1,483 at different hospitals. A total of 626 patients were in a critical state and 94 of them had been put on ventilators, he said.

The CM said 448 more patients had recovered between Tuesday and Wednesday, after which the number of patients recovered so far had reached 29,693, which constituted a 49.6 per cent recovery rate.

Shah said that of the 2,115 new cases, 1,423 belonged to Karachi. They include 437 from District East, 402 from District South, 198 from District Central, 150 from District Korangi, 126 from District West and 110 from District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, Ghotki had 55 new cases, Larkana 41, Khairpur 33, Mirpurkhas 32, Kashmore 30, Hyderabad 24, Naushehro Feroz 15, Jamshoro 13, Badin 12, Thatta and Kamber-Shahdadkot nine each, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jacobabad seven each, Shikarpur four, Tando Mohammad Khan and Sanghar three each, and Dadu had two new cases.