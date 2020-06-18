India disturbing peace in region: Aleem

LAHORE :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said India has spared no effort to jeopardise peace in the region in the last 10 months.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said Modi government has heated up the market of fascism in the name of democracy in Kashmir Valley and unarmed and innocent civilians are trapped in their homes while the doors of daily life have been closed on them. He said that in this situation India has started confrontation with China to divert the world’s attention. He said in the Ladakh sector Hindutva has suffered a major setback due to tooth decay from China. India will still fall apart if it does not reduce its war frenzy.

He added that the address of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Security Council is proving to be true and India’s specific mentality has become clear to the whole world and China has taught a good lesson to the intruders in Ladakh.