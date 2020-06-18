Workers demand 25pc raise in wages

LAHORE:Working class observed ‘Protest Day’ on Wednesday all over the country under All Pakistan Workers Confederation demanding from the prime minister and chief ministers to raise wages and pension of the workers employed in government, semi-government, national public utilities, textile, railway, transport, PTCL, irrigation, PWD including Wapda / electricity, commercial institutions, banks and media by at least 25 per cent. The rally in a resolution urged the prime minister to increase their wages in proportion to the inflation.