close
Thu Jun 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2020

Workers demand 25pc raise in wages

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2020

LAHORE:Working class observed ‘Protest Day’ on Wednesday all over the country under All Pakistan Workers Confederation demanding from the prime minister and chief ministers to raise wages and pension of the workers employed in government, semi-government, national public utilities, textile, railway, transport, PTCL, irrigation, PWD including Wapda / electricity, commercial institutions, banks and media by at least 25 per cent. The rally in a resolution urged the prime minister to increase their wages in proportion to the inflation.

Latest News

More From Lahore