Robber injured, arrested

LAHORE:Ghalib Market police arrested an injured robber after a brief exchange of fire here Wednesday, while his accomplice fled the scene. The injured robber identified as Shahid was admitted to hospital. The accused Shahid along with his accomplice broke into a restaurant when someone informed the police.

Boy recovered: Shahdara Town police recovered a 12-year-old boy who was kidnapped and employed for bonded labour at a brick kiln. The boy identified as Moazzam had left his house in Shahdara to bring daily house use items one and a half year ago, but did not turn up. The accused Fida Hussain abducted him and took him to Bahawalnagar where he introduced him as his son and engaged him for bonded labour.

Three Arrested: Three more accused have been arrested for holding horse race on Canal Road and firing in the air. A total of seven accused have been arrested so far. A few days ago, an attempt was made to spread panic in the area by holding horse race and firing on Canal Road. Taking note of this, Lahore CCPO ordered to arrest the accused. Police with the help of social media footage arrested four accused, including suspended ASI Zahid, Abdul Rehman, and Saud involved in the incident.

10 injured: Ten persons were injured when two passenger vans collided with each other in the Green Town area on Wednesday.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene, pulled out the injured passengers from vehicles and shifted seven injured persons to Jinnah Hospital. Three injured persons were treated on the spot. The accident had taken place due to over-speeding.

shot at: A youth was shot at and wounded in the Millat Park area on Wednesday. The accused identified as Obaid had shot at Moneeb over the issue of a girl (W). It was reported that both the youths had fallen in love with her.

Meanwhile, two persons were shot at and wounded in crossfire between the two parties in the Sabzazar area on Wednesday. On being informed, the rescuers and the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospital. The injured persons were identified as Irfan and Saqib.

603 cases registered: CCPO has said that 603 cases were registered in 11 days for violations of government SOPs to protect from corona while 1,741 shops were sealed for violations of lockdown. CCPO visited Defence and Cantt area to review smart lockdown. SSP Investigation Cantt briefed the CCPO on arrangements of smart lockdown in the area of Defence and Cantt. The CCPO while briefing the officials on duty said lockdown SOPs should be strictly implemented, citizens should be treated with good manners. He said the citizens should be made to believe the lockdown has been imposed for their protection and they will have the benefit of compliance.

found unconscious: An injured woman was found unconscious in Su-e-Asil on Wednesday. The woman was identified as Aisha Aslam, wife of Aslam. The victim’s hands and feet were tied up with ropes. Police shifted the woman to hospital. The woman’s husband told the police that his wife had been kidnapped.