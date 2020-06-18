Section 144 imposed on Covid-19 hotspots

LAHORE:The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 in the province and declared that there shall be controlled entry and exist in the areas of Lahore identified as hotspots in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification, Punjab chief secretary announced that Section 144 had been imposed in the province. The Punjab Home Department said that all markets, shopping malls and restaurants in these areas will be closed.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Ali Agha said pharmacies, clinics, dispensaries, stores, bakeries, Tandoors, milk shops, auto-workshops, chicken and meat shops, shops of vegetables and patrol pumps will remain open.

DCs get power of special magistrate: Punjab Home Department has conferred power of special magistrate (1st class) on deputy commissioners, deputy commissioners general, deputy commissioners revenue, deputy commissioners F&F, additional deputy commissioners (HQ) at divisional headquarters and assistant commissioners in the Punjab.

According to a letter available with The News, the power has been conferred to them under Section-14 A of Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, competent authority of special magistrate (1st class) to carry out raids, conduct trials and other ancillary matters relating to price control / hoarding preventions, forest, mines and minerals, food and adulteration, food safety, encroachment on public lands and lands owned by the government, canal and drainage, dangerous driving and violation of routes permits, safety and design of buildings, land use and municipal services under any provincial /federal law in vogue.

Section 14-A of Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 enables the provincial government to appoint special magistrate (1st class) for purposes of price control, however, quick and on spot enforcement is required in matter of price control and other areas as well.

The Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 (Punjab amendment) Act 2020 has been passed by Punjab Assembly on 11-05-2020 and assented to by governor on 18-05-2020.

Additionally, it is a concept of mobile court for on-spot fixing in the public interest as magistrates the orders passed by them are appealable in the court of district and sessions courts concerned. In the way, executive authority will be watched by judiciary and will go side by side for more calm and peaceful society.

Deputy Commissioner, Lahore visited various city localities, which were sealed on Tuesday night here. He checked the attendance of officials deputed at the sealed places while also checked the performance of tiger force. DC Lahore also checked the lists of families and corona patients in different sealed areas.