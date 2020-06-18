PML-Q leaders condole Tariq Aziz’s death

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MNA Moonis Elahi, Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema, General Secretary Punjab Kamil Ali Agha and Senior Vice-President Ch Salim Baryaar have expressed their heartfelt grief over demise of prominent TV Compere and former MNA Tariq Aziz. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that late Tariq Aziz was an important member of our party and among my old friends.