Thu Jun 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2020

Refund of PSL again in limbo

Sports

Our Correspondent
June 18, 2020

LAHORE: Refund of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tickets has once again gone in limbo following smart lockdown in Lahore.

According to details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to refund over one lac tickets of nine matched which were postponed due to coronavirus. A notification in this regard was issued on June 8 but was withdrawn later.

PCB sources have revealed that the matter has been deferred till August as standard operating procedures (SOPs) cannot be neglected. It is pertinent to mention that 31,500 online tickets were refunded in April.

