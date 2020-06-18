WTA season to restart on Aug 3

PARIS: The WTA announced on Wednesday a plan to restart the suspended women’s tennis season on August 3, at the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.

In a statement, the WTA revealed a provisional calendar for the rest of the season and said that a five-month break in play due to the coronavirus pandemic would come to an end at the Sicilian tournament, subject to approval from the Italian government.

French Open to start Sept 27: Roland Garros chiefs said Wednesday that the delayed French Open will get underway on September 27 as the ruling bodies of world tennis revealed a new-look calendar for a sport on ice since mid-March due to the coronavirus. The French Open was switched from its traditional May-June slot because of the pandemic with September 20 pencilled in as a start date.

Now, the Paris main draw will begin a week later and finish on October 11. With the US Open already confirmed to start on August 31, the ATP Tour will resume in Washington from August 14.