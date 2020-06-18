close
Thu Jun 18, 2020
AFP
June 18, 2020

Hojbjerg stripped of captaincy

Sports

AFP
June 18, 2020

LONDON: Southampton will go into the closing stages of the season with a new skipper after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was stripped of the captaincy by coach Ralph Hasenhuttl.Denmark midfielder Hojbjerg has spoken of his wish to join a Champions League club next season. The 24-year-old has just over 12 months left on his contract with the Premier League club.

