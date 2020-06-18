Hojbjerg stripped of captaincy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Southampton will go into the closing stages of the season with a new skipper after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was stripped of the captaincy by coach Ralph Hasenhuttl.Denmark midfielder Hojbjerg has spoken of his wish to join a Champions League club next season. The 24-year-old has just over 12 months left on his contract with the Premier League club.