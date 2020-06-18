Punjab sports officers asked to submit 2019-20 ADP reports till 27th

LAHORE: Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta has directed all the all Divisional, District and Tehsil Sports Officers, DPD and Project Management Unit to submit reports of 2019-20 Annual Development Programmes till June 27, 2020. He issued these directions while chairing a high-profile video-link meeting at his office at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admn Javed Chohan also attended the video-link meeting.Bhutta directed all the concerned officers to inspect the projects personally and then prepare reports along with photographs. The matters of E-Libraries to run them after PITB project ends, training of field officers and 2019-20 Annual Development Programmes were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Bhutta directed all the officers to put emphasis on the standard of work and complete the projects within the given time. “The work of all officers will be analysed minutely and there will be no compromise on the quality of work,” he warned. All the officers have also been asked to prepare feasibility reports of new ADP Schemes 2020-21. “The training webinars for field officers will also be arranged by Directorate and Divisional Sports officers”.