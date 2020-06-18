close
Thu Jun 18, 2020
June 18, 2020

All-rounder Faheem meets sports minister

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan Test all-rounder Faheem Ashraf called on Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Faheem, who has represented Pakistan in four Tests, 23 ODIs and 27 T20 International matches so far, apprised the sports minister about the precarious situation of cricket ground in his native city Phool Nagar.

Taking instant notice of the complaint, Rai Taimoor directed an immediate inquiry of the issue. He directed the concerned officers to submit the report of the said cricket ground without any delay. He also directed the concerned officers to submit the reports of all sports complexes and grounds of the province.

