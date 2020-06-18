Melbourne streets being named after Pak cricket greats

LAHORE: Five Pakistani cricket greats including Prime Minister, Imran Khan will have streets named in their honour in Melbourne, Australia.

A housing estate project in Melbourne is naming its streets after Pakistani cricket legends including former Pakistan captain and the winner of the 1992 World Cup, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Akhtar to acknowledge their contribution in the game, said the information made available to APP here on Wednesday.

Pakistani greats like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad and Shoaib Akhtar will all have streets named in their honor in a new housing colony in the Victorian capital while other major figures who have served cricket also have streets named in their honor in the same housing colony.

Located in the western suburb of Rockbank, Melbourne the streets have a big attraction for cricket fans belonging to sub continent, now settled in Australia.

The information said it is great to see a positive response to these names, and it’s something the developer and the surrounding residents can be proud. Naming of streets is also a sign of lasting Australia-Pakistan friendship and power of supporting ties, added the information.