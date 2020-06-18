Moeen, Bairstow return as England name 30-man squad for WI series

LONDON: England have named a 30-man group for a training camp ahead of the three Test series against West Indies next month. The most notable inclusion is that of Moeen Ali, who was left out of the squads for all three winter Test series after requesting a break from the longest format.

The group is a mix of Test regulars and a number of young players who were part of the successful Lions tour to Australia during the winter. They will arrive at the Ageas Bowl on June 23, two weeks before the first Test in Southampton on July 8, and remain on-site for the duration to train in a behind-closed-doors environment. Moeen's last Test appearance for England was in the opening match of last summer's Ashes series at Edgbaston.

There are no notable omissions from the squad. Jonny Bairstow, who said yesterday that he wants to reclaim the keeping gloves in Test cricket, is included alongside the incumbent Jos Buttler and Surrey's wicket-keeper Ben Foakes.

ECB Performance Director, Mo Bobat, added: “As is the case in the current climate, things have progressed quickly, and we are very grateful to counties for allowing us to second their coaches to support our Test preparation. The larger group of players will certainly keep them busy.”

Squad: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dominic Bess (Somerset), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Amar Virdi (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).