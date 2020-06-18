Naseem wants to be among world’s top three bowlers

ISLAMABAD: Pacer Naseem Shah who set a new mark by becoming the youngest-ever player to perform Test hat-trick wants to continue with pace and aggression to emerge amongst the top three bowlers in the world.

In a virtual interaction with media on Wednesday, Naseem admitted that speed would always be his forte. “Speed matters and I would continue to make efforts to attain maximum speed. On top of that if I succeed in making the ball swing and reverse with this speed, it will definitely put pressure on the batsmen. That is what I want to achieve in my career. I want to emulate the greats of cricket who with the speed and fire dismantled numerous renowned batsmen in the past. I want to emerge amongst top three pacers in the world and I believe there will be no better coach to teach me that than Waqar Younis who himself was amongst the best.”

The youngster admitted that learning and getting better is a continuous process. “I am too young to master all arts. I am a student of the art of pace bowling and as such need time to master things suited to pace bowling. Slowly but surely I believe I can do that.”

On fitness front and his injury pronged style of bowling, he said he had readjusted his action. “Now after getting the guidance from Waqar, I made some changes in my action landing the front leg straight. It has helped me and hopeful my fitness which I have attained in recent times will help me stay focused and ready for international cricket. It is in Test cricket where you need to bowl long spells and fitness makes you ready for that.”

To a question about the possibility of bowling at Indian batsmen in near future, he said at the moment he was focused at bowling at England batsmen. We are preparing for a series against England and there batsmen are currently in my mind. Whenever the opportunity would come definitely you would see me bowling with speed and aggression against all teams.”

Commenting on his prospects on England tour, Naseem Shah said he knew well that you required to bowl with a different lien and length everywhere you go. “England conditions are as such where you need to bowl a bit closer to batsmen instead of pitching short. I hope to readjust and adopt to line and length suited to those conditions. No one knows better how to bowl in England than our bowling coach Waqar Younis.”

Naseem Shah said he was keenly looking forward to watch England playing West Indies. “That series will give us good direction as what is required on England tour. I think sweat is as important for bowling as saliva is. We would be having some alternate to make the ball shine from one side. The West Indies series will help clear things.”Naseem praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for arranging interaction with former legends of the game.