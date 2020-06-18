Mani fears barren 2020 for ICC events

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani fears a barren 2020 for the ICC events, hinting that possibilities are increasing by each passing day on the postponement of the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October.

In a virtual talk with media (this correspondent included), Ehsan Mani who also heads the ICC Financial Committee revealed that it would be highly unlikely that any ICC event would take place during 2020.

“What we are to discuss now is who will host the T20 event next and what should be the roadmap to organize ICC events after 2020. I think the final decision in this regard will be taken in three to four weeks’ time in consultation with stakeholders. Look the well-being of players is the most important aspect. You can manage two to three teams amid this COVID-19 threats, but looking after every player in a 16-team spectacle is near to impossible. So we will have to wait for the dust to settle down and possibly it will not be possible till the start of next year,” Mani who also heads the ICC Finance Committee, said. He dispelled the impression that in case of no international event, the ICC would be facing big loss. “That is not the case. We always have our contingency plans and we would make up for the loss whenever the event would be held next year. What is most important is the financial support of associate countries and there we have back up plans.”

On question on the speculation about his taking over the ICC chairman slot yet again, Ehsan Mani thanked all those Boards who had shown interest in his candidature. “At this point of time, it is Pakistan cricket that is of utmost important for me. I was requested by the PTI to take over the PCB and modify it as a result oriented organization. There is a lot to be done as we have just taken a start.” On his recent meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he clarified that it was one on one meeting. “The main objective of the meeting was provincial and district associations and bureaucratic red tape on their registration. Because of no registration we are getting late in announcing the associations. Hopefully that hurdle would be cleared in a few weeks’ time. PM has directed the concern authorities to look into matter and solve the issue.”

the PCB chairman proposed inclusion of foreign players and support staff in the ranks of first class and back up teams. “Where ever the PCB will have to put their share, we are ready for that. But the system should be professional from top to bottom to bring in better future results which I think will take another three to four years.”

Ehsan Mani maintained that departmental cricket was never been a sustainable model. Departments have no services for grassroots cricket. Locals have to come forward and take over the responsibility.”

He supported the idea making match and spot fixing an act of crime. “Look we don’t have any legal penalty for betting and spot fixing. We need legal cover to penalize all those involved in such heinous crime.”