Jail sentence for Assad’s uncle

Paris: A Paris court on Wednesday found Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s uncle guilty of misappropriating public funds in Syria, laundering the spoils and building a vast property portfolio in France with ill-gotten gains.

The court imposed a four-year prison sentence on 82-year-old Rifaat al-Assad, which he is unlikely to serve given his advanced age. For now, Assad remains a free man pending an appeal but judges have also ordered the confiscation of his French real estate assets, worth an estimated 90 million euros ($100 million).

Assad, who was treated in a French hospital in December for internal bleeding, was not present for Wednesday’s ruling. Dubbed the "Butcher of Hama" for allegedly commanding troops who put down an uprising in central Syria in 1982, Assad has been under investigation in France since 2014.