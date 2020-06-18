Floyd’s brother tells UN: Black lives do not matter in US

GENEVA: George Floyd’s brother on Wednesday begged the United Nations to help African Americans because "black lives do not matter in the United States", as the UN’s rights chief urged reparations for centuries of discrimination.

Philonise Floyd made an impassioned speech via video-link to an urgent United Nations Human Rights Council debate on "systemic racism" in the US and beyond.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the "gratuitous brutality" of Floyd’s death in police custody encapsulated racism that harmed millions of people of African descent. She also urged countries to confront the legacy of slavery and colonialism and to make reparations.

The council, based in Geneva, is debating a draft resolution pushing for Bachelet to investigate racism and police civil liberties violations against people of African descent in the United States.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the council two years ago. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer -- since charged with murder -- pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Amateur video of the incident sparked demonstrations and calls to address systemic racism in the United States and around the world. Philonise Floyd said his brother had been "tortured to death" as witnesses begged the officer to stop, "showing us black people the same lesson, yet again: black lives do not matter in the United States of America".