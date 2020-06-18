Nigerian woman held

Islamabad : The Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a Nigerian national on charges of defrauding a Pakistani national on the pretext of sending gift money, the spokesman for Cyber Crime Wing said.

He said after the conclusion of the enquiry, an FIR No:29/20 was registered against Nigerian Lady, identified as Condidence Obum along with other account holders, on the charges of frequently depriving a Pakistani of Rs.5.2 million on the pretext of sending gift money.

The complainant was lured to obtain $5million through email and WhatsApp, impersonating as a representative of the Asian Development Bank. The Cyber Crime Wing of FIA has arrested the Nigerian lady and another account holder after the initial investigation of the case, while, further investigation is underway, he concluded.