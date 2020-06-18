Unfair honorarium causes resentment among teaching staff

Islamabad : Unfair distribution of annual honorarium by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to the staff of its colleges and schools performing extraordinarily throughout the year has caused a sense of resentment among them.

According to an official source, the educational institutions under the umbrella of FDE receive an amount in the head of ‘Honorarium’ annually to distribute it to their efficient employees as a token of recognition of their valuable services.

A three-member committee is constituted in every educational institution to evaluate and ascertain the performance of staff members of the respective institution and send its recommendations carrying names and the amount to each staff members to FDE for issuance of the sanctions.

The source disclosed that the nominations and amounts specified for each nominee have been changed without the knowledge of the principals/committees of the schools and colleges constituted for this purpose.

The recommended names and amounts have been founded altered unfairly by the authority, violating its own devised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), ruining the whole effort of the committee.

The misappropriation and nepotism followed in the payment of honorarium has de-motivated and disappointed the staff of the educational institutions.

Principals of various schools and colleges have expressed concerns over the decision of changing the recommended amount of honorarium and deleting the names of some staff members.

A female Principal of a Postgraduate College on the condition of anonymity said, “Honorarium is a payment to the staff in recognition of extraordinary service to the institution. Contrary to our recommendations and ignoring the principles of honorarium, FDE altered the Honorarium lists. More amount was given to inefficient employees and less was granted to the dedicated workers who went extra mile in the cause of education and service to the stakeholders in college.