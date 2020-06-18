Minister gets Rs11m cheque for corona fund

Islamabad : Director General of the Federal Government Educational Institutions Major General Muhammad Asghar has donated the cheque of Rs11 million for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

The cheque was handed over to the federal minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, said a news release here on Tuesday.

The amount was collected by the employees of Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantonments/Garrisons to support the dignified cause of government for helping poor segments of the society in this hour of need.

The minister acknowledged the valuable efforts of FGEI for the country and the nation saying relationship between the Ministry of Education and FGEI would further strengthen.

"We will learn from the experiences of each other and keep sharing good practices," he said.

Mahmood said there was intense pressure from private schools and seminaries for re-opening of classes so keeping in view the emerging situation, the minister has advised convening the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference, mainly to discuss the agenda on July 2 and to prepare recommendations for the next National Coordination Committee's meeting.