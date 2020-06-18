Three joint check posts to be established in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Amidst rising crimes in twin cities, law enforcement agencies have decided to establish three check posts at main points of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with deployment of army, rangers and police troops.

In this regard, three main locations have been decided by law enforcement agencies to establish joint check posts, which will be established at Sangjani Toll Plaza, Old Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and Rawat T-Cross, Rawalpindi.

On the proposed joint check posts, troops from Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police officials from Police Operation Division and Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) will be deployed to ensure checking of suspects and vehicles.

It is also elaborated that 8-10 personnel will perform duties at each joint police check posts at a time, which will be tasked to ensure checking of vehicles entering in twin cities from these main three entrance points of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown, a sequel in increasing crimes ratio has been witnessed in twin cities.