Work on Chehan Dam in full progress

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Chairman Tariq Mahmood Murtaza visited Chehan Dam along with RDA Director General Amara Khan and Wasa Managing Director Raja Shaukat.

Executive Engineer Small Dams Organisation, Umair Khan briefed them that construction work of the dam is in progress and will be completed in the next financial year. “Dam pond is ready and work on spillways is underway,” he added.

Government of Punjab has released all funds required for remaining work and hopefully, next year water pond will be started. On the other hand, MD Wasa told that funds of Rs200 million were released last year and Rs250 million are placed for the next financial year by the Government of Punjab. These funds are being utilised for land acquisition of project components including water filtration plant, laying the main water supply line, ground storage and overhead tanks.

The design work of the project is in progress and physical work will be started next year. The project will be completed in 2 years after which 6 Union Councils of District Council including two UCs of Chak Jalal Din, Dhama Sayyadan, Dhamial, Kalyal, and Girja will be supplied 6 million gallons of drinking water per day.