PNCA condoles death of Tariq Aziz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: People like Tariq Aziz are born once in centuries. He was an academy in himself and has played a very important and vibrant role for the promotion of creative arts. His multidimensional personality left undeniable imprint in the history of television said Dr. Fouzia Saeed a researcher, educationist and the director general Pakistan National Council of the Arts in her condolence message.
“Tariq Aziz was the first TV compare, actor and social worker. He was more than a legendary T.V. host. His contribution to the PTV and the performing arts will always be a guideline for the new entrants. He was a true supporter of the humanity and has spent his life accordingly without compromise. He was a beacon for the young generation and a source of inspiration. The golden era of state run television channel is incomplete without his name,” she added.
A popular program ‘Neelaam Ghar’ was a true reflection of his love with literature and knowledge. His political struggle also reflects his love with humanity. May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace.