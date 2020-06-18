Another 7 deaths, 385 new cases from ICT

Islamabad : Another 385 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in last 24 hours while another seven lost their lives due to the disease on Wednesday.

To date, a total of 90 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have died of the disease in the federal capital since the outbreak hit this region of the country though 56 of these 90 patients lost their lives in last two weeks, from June 3 to Wednesday.

Similarly since February 26, when the first confirmed case was reported in Islamabad Capital Territory, a total of 9,242 patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 till Wednesday of which 6,054 have been confirmed in last two weeks hinting that the federal capital is one of the worst-hit areas of the country and the situation in the federal capital would most probably be much more alarming in the days to come.

Even if compared with Rawalpindi district which is considered as a worst-hit area in the Punjab province after Lahore, Islamabad is reporting a much higher number of confirmed cases and deaths at least for the last two weeks or so.

In the last two weeks, not more than 2,000 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district while from ICT, the number crossed the figure of 6000 in just 14 days.

Till June 3, there were a total of 3188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from ICT of which 34 had died of the disease while on Wednesday, the number of confirmed patients was 9242 of which 90 have lost their lives according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre,

Although there is a positive sign about recoveries as in the last two weeks, as many as 2,040 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have recovered from the disease but still, there are 6,713 active cases of the coronavirus illness in the federal capital.

On the other hand, over 200 patients have died of the disease in Rawalpindi district though the number may include a good number of patients belonging to other districts of the country but undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district. According to the administration at Rawalpindi Medical University, as many as 230 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have so far died at the healthcare facilities designated for corona management in town.

The district health department, however, is busy updating its dashboard that may need readjustment for real number of patients and deceased ones belonging to the district.

The healthcare facilities including Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital have been accommodating hundreds of patients belonging to other districts of the country since the outbreak hit this region and if we want the real number of victims belonging to Rawalpindi district, we need to readjust data on district’s dashboard, said a top official at the district health department while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that the dashboard may need little correction and the health department is working on it.

To date, a total of over 4,200 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district of which nearly 200 locals have died of the illness while over 1700 have achieved a complete cure.