Bayern capture 8th straight German title

BERLIN: Robert Lewan­dowski said Bayern Munich had proved they are the best club in Germany after securing their eighth straight Bundesliga title on Tuesday as the Poland striker’s first-half volley saw them claim a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Bayern were confirmed German champions for the 30th time in the club’s proud history to maintain their iron-grip on the Bundesliga shield in recent years.

Lewandowski struck two minutes before the break with a brilliant chest and low strike, but Bayern had to endure a nervy final 11 minutes after teenage left-back Alph­onso Davies was sent off for a second yellow card.

At the end of a first 45 minutes dominated by Bremen’s dogged defending and pouring rain, Bayern broke through when centre-back Jerome Boateng chipped over the top for Lewan­dowski to score. It was the Poland striker’s 31st league goal of the season, a career best, keeping him on course to be named the league’s top scorer for the fifth time.

Head coach Hansi Flick landed the Bundesliga title in his first season in charge having stepped in when Niko Kovac was sacked in November last year.

Even the coronavirus lockdown could not stop Bayern’s momentum, with the champions winning eight consecutive games in all competitions since the resumption of German football last month.