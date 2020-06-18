CSA to introduce new cricket format

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) has combined its return-to-training-and-play plans with an exhibition event in collaboration with a new company, 3TeamCricket, which aims to introduce an experimental format.

The showpiece will feature three teams of eight players each — Kingfishers, Hawks and Eagles — who will all play against each other in the same match for the Solidarity Cup. AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will captain the three teams.

No players will be compelled to participate in the one-off event that will be held on June 27 at SuperSport Park. Dale Steyn, for one, will not be available for the event.

3TeamCricket (3TC) is a joint-venture by the former CEO of FirstRand bank, Paul Harris — who is now involved in a mobile data company RAIN — well-known cricket commentator Mark Nicholas and Francois Pienaar, the former South African rugby captain who has also headed up Varsity Sport.

South Africa’ cricketers have not trained in groups since March 26, when the nationwide lockdown was announced. For the first 35 days of the lockdown, no outdoor exercise was permitted and players were required to maintain fitness levels through individual programmes at home.

Since then, some activity has been allowed, at first during a window between 6am and 9am. Currently, non-contact sports’ training is allowed, but provincial borders remain closed. That means CSA has been unable to have any of its planned winter training camps. The board’s director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said the players would definitely be keen to take the field once again.

“It’s been quite some time since the South African public and fans of cricket worldwide have been able to consume the game we all love,” Smith said. — Cricinfo