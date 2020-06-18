Melbourne streets named after Pak greats

LAHORE: An urban housing developer in Melbourne (Australia) has decided to name its streets after five Pakistan cricket greats including Prime Minister Imran Khan to honour their contributions to the cause of cricket.

Pakistani cricket legends include former captain and winner of 1992 World Cup Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Inzamamul Haq and Shoaib Akhtar.

Located on the western suburbs of Rockbank, Melbourne streets have big attraction for cricket fans, who belong to sub-continent but are now settled in Australia.

Naming of streets after Pakistani cricket legends is also a sign of lasting Australia-Pakistan friendships as well as power of supporting ties.