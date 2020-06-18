Naseem aims to be among world’s top three bowlers

ISLAMABAD: Young pacer Naseem Shah has pledged to continue his bowling with the same pace and aggression to emerge amongst the top three bowlers in the world.

Naseem has already become the youngest player to perform a Test hat-trick.

During a virtual interaction with media on Wednesday, Naseem admitted that speed would always be his forte. “Speed matters and I would continue to make efforts to attain maximum speed. On top of that if I will succeed in reverse swinging with same speed and definitely it will put pressure on the batsmen.

“That is what I want to achieve in my career. I want to emulate greats, who dismantled renowned batsmen with speed and fire in the past. I want to emerge amongst the top three pacers in the world and I believe there is no better coach than Waqar Younis to teach me.”

The youngster admitted that learning is a continuous process. “I am too young to master everything. I am a student so need little time to master things. Slowly but surely I can do that.”

On fitness front and his injury-prone style of bowling, he said he had readjusted his action. “Now after getting guidance from Waqar, I have made some changes in my action. Landing the front leg straight has helped me a lot. Hopefully my fitness will help me stay ready for international assignments as in Test cricket you need to bowl long spells.”

Commenting on his prospects during England tour, Naseem said: “In England conditions you need to bowl a bit closer to batsmen instead of pitching short. I hope to readjust and adapt to line and length suited to those conditions.”

Naseem added that he was eager to watch England playing against West Indies.

“The Windies-England series will give us good direction as what will be required during England tour. I think sweat is as important as saliva for bowlers. We would be having some alternate to make the ball shine.”

The young bowler said he always enjoyed bowling alongside left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. “If there is a bowling competition between us then surely it is good for Pakistan cricket. We always tried to take wickets for our country.”

“I never target any particular batsman but taking maximum wickets remains my major objective.”