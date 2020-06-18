Possibility of ICC events in 2020 highly unlikely: Mani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani fears a barren 2020 for International Cricket Council events, hinting at postponement of the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October.

In a virtual talk with media, Mani revealed that it would be highly unlikely that any ICC tournament would take place during 2020.

“What we are to discuss now is who will host the T20 World Cup next and what should be the roadmap to organise ICC events after 2020. I think the final decision in this regard will be taken in three to four weeks’ time in consultation with stakeholders.

“Look, the wellbeing of players is the most important aspect. You can manage two to three teams amid Covid-19 threats, but looking after every player in a 16-team spectacle is near to impossible. So we will have to wait for the dust to settle down and possibly it will not be possible till the start of next year,” Mani, who also heads the ICC Finance Committee, said.

He dispelled the impression that in case of no international event, the ICC would be facing big loss. “That is not the case. We always have our contingency plans and we would make up for the loss whenever the event would be held next year. What is most important is the financial support of associate countries and there we have back up plans.”

To a question on the speculation about his taking over the ICC chairmanship yet again, Mani thanked all those boards who had shown interest in his candidature. “At this point of time, it is Pakistan cricket that is of utmost important for me. I was requested by the government to take over the PCB and modify it as a result-oriented organisation. There is a lot to be done as we have just taken a start.”

On his recent meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he clarified that it was one-on-one meeting. “The main objective of the meeting was provincial and district associations and bureaucratic red tape on their registration. Because of no registration, we are getting late in announcing the associations. Hopefully that hurdle would be cleared in a few weeks’ time. PM has directed the concerned authorities to look into the matter and solve it.”

The PCB chairman reiterated that there was dire need to fill big gaps evident in domestic cricket structure in Pakistan. “There was a lack of professionalism in all departments of the PCB. Slowly but surely we are plugging that gaps but there is a lot to be done on all fronts. It is just a start. When it comes to preparing the back up, we hardly get anyone. Our cricket has been running on individual brilliance rather than on professional system. Cricket Australia is the best example where automatic backups keep on coming. We need six centres of excellence to systemize our structure. But these should be run by professionals not by part timers which had been the case previously.”

To make the domestic cricket more competitive, he proposed inclusion of foreign players and support staff in the ranks of first-class and back-up teams. “Where ever the PCB will have to put their share, we are ready for that. But the system should be professional from top to bottom to bring in better future results which I think will take another three to four years.”

Mani maintained that departmental cricket was never been a sustainable model. “Departments have no services for grassroots cricket. Locals have to come forward and take over the responsibility.”

He supported the idea making match and spot-fixing an act of crime. “Look we don’t have any legal penalty for betting and spot-fixing. We need legal cover to penalize all those involved in such heinous crime.”

On the issue of using the PSL signals for betting, the PCB chairman said that what the company had done was against the written agreement. “They have apologized for what has happened. Whatever we could have done we did that.”

Mani said that the tour to England was agreed upon without setting any condition. “All this has been done to help out the ECB. We have set no conditions but hope that England’s 2022 tour to Pakistan would go ahead as planned. Sri Lanka team’s recent visit and MCC cricket tour has already helped our claims.”

He revealed that Pakistan had shown interest in hosting ICC big events in three to four years time. “We have intimated ICC as which event we can host alone and which we can in collaboration of UAE cricket. For hosting international events, PCB needs to invest almost Rs8 billion on developing infrastructures.”

He confirmed ‘The News’ story of offering to swap 2020 Asia Cup with Sri Lanka. “Sri Lanka situation is much better in South Asia these days and they can host the event anytime this year, providing us opportunity to do so next year. Asia Cup is important for generating funds for associate countries.”

He feared delay in domestic season 2020-21 because of pandemic. “Players’ wellbeing is of outmost importance. The season will get underway the moment we feel it is safe for all to do so.”

The PCB chairman said all assessment of coaches and support staff was a continuous process. “We have been doing that on regular basis.”

On the PSL’s remaining matches and settling their concerns, he said that the PCB was in contact with franchises and everything will be settled amicably. “At this point I can’t say as when the remaining matches could be organised.”

He questioned the wisdom of those who were having keen interest in old domestic cricket. “These self-centered people had their own financial interest in the old system. That is the reason why they opposed the new versatile and result-oriented one.”