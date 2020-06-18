close
Thu Jun 18, 2020
June 18, 2020

Deregulate now

Newspost

 
June 18, 2020

Even a roadside hawker selling vegetables would know that a fixed monthly pricing mechanism is prone to price fluctuation shocks and is utterly inefficient. And yet, our governments, previous and present, hold on to a monthly fixed pricing mechanism for petroleum products leading to chronic fuel shortages like the one we currently face. The world uses a dynamic pricing model for its petroleum products where prices are determined by demand and supply factors.

Has the government not learnt from past mistakes? Announcing a price reduction prior to June 1 just led every individual in the country to rush to fuel stations to fill their tanks to the brim. Of course, there would be a shortage. Like many others before me, I appeal to the government to deregulate the petroleum prices. Spare yourself the agony and let the markets decide the prices of fuel.

Zuhair Ali Khan

Karachi

