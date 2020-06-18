Army top brass vow to continue foiling Indian designs

RAWALPINDI: Noting Indian aggression, the military top brass have resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose the targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir as well as India’s open support of terrorist outfits.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Corps Commanders Conference was held at the General Headquarters on Wednesday, during which the forum was briefed on national and regional security situation. The forum expressed satisfaction on continued reduction in incidents of violence across the country, the gradual positive effects of ongoing Afghan peace process along the western border and resolved to keep supporting the normalisation process through national institutions.

Noting the Indian aggression, the forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits. The forum also discussed the Army’s ongoing support to the government against Covid-19, locust threat, polio campaign and ways to improve the same, within available resources. It was underlined that Covid-19 can only be fought as a “whole of nation approach” wherein every individual will have to play a role to ensure success through observation of basic procedures and discipline.