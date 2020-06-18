Kashmir virus death toll hits 65

ISLAMABAD: Indian occupied Kashmir reported a fresh Covid-19 death on Wednesday, taking the fatality count due to the deadly disease in the territory to 65.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, a 65-year-old man from Feri Pora area of Shopian, who had tested positive for Covid-19, breathed his last at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

The sexagenarian was admitted in the hospital on Monday with fever and shortness of breath along with a diagnosis of acute exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

With this death, the Covid-19 tally in occupied Kashmir has risen to 65 i.e. 57 in Kashmir valley, seven in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

So far Srinagar district with 14 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by 11 in Baramulla, eight in Kulgam, seven in Shopian, five each in Islamabad and Kupwara, four each in Budgam and Jammu, two in Pulwama while one death each has been reported in Bandipora, Doda, Rajouri, Udhampur and Leh.

Occupied Kashmir reported a total of 5,947 coronavirus infections till Tuesday night. Of these, 4,091 are in the Valley; 1,207 in Jammu division; and 649 in Ladakh region.