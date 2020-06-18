Over 1m Pakistanis put under ‘smart’ lockdowns

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A special meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was told on Wednesday that over a million people had been restricted under smart lockdowns across the country, as Pakistan recorded 136 deaths — a single day record — along with 5,839 new cases of Covid-19.

The meeting, chaired by planning minister Asad Umar, was informed about the situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and steps taken to contain it under the trace, test and quarantine (TTQ) strategy.

Basing on the TTQ strategy, Punjab has 904 lockdowns (920,768 population); Sindh, 26 lockdowns (150,513 population); KP, 572 lockdowns (67,000 population); AJK, 29 lockdowns (670,000 population), Islamabad, 10 lockdowns (60,000 population); and GB, five lockdowns (15,000 population).

The meeting also reviewed the plan to ramp-up testing capacity, media communication strategy for the next six weeks as well as the epidemic curve chart, as well as discussing the arrangements for Eidul Adha.

According to the latest official figures, 5,839 people tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours, with 136 patients dying from the virus. With the latest increases, the nationwide death toll stands at 2,975 and the tally of confirmed cases at 154,760. Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. Till now 58,239 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab; 57,868 in Sindh; 19,107 in KP; 8,437 in Balochistan; 9,242 in Islamabad; 1,164 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 703 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The meeting was briefed that during the last 24 hours more than 9,827 violations of SOPs were observed across the country. According to the NCOC, more than 963 markets and shops, 18 industries and 1,186 transport vehicles were cautioned, fined, sensitised and sealed.

Special teams have been operating across the country to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the new guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In AJK, 804 violations of SOPs were noted following which 93 shops and markets were sealed, and 333 transport vehicles were fined. In GB, around 170 violations were noted, and 27 markets and shops were sealed, and 29 transport vehicles were fined.

In KP, 5,420 violations were noticed, and 157 shops and markets were sealed, and 102 transport vehicles were fined. In Punjab, 2,448 violations were witnessed and subsequently 523 shops and markets were closed, 13 industries were sealed and 703 transport vehicles were fined.

In Islamabad, as many as 85 violations of SOPs and safety guidelines were noted and consequently 64 shops were sealed and 10 transport vehicles were fined. In Sindh, around 900 violations were noted following which 72 markets and shops were sealed along with five industries, besides nine transport vehicles were fined.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah, chaired a meeting at the interior ministry, where he said the ministry was working out a comprehensive policy to contain the spread of Covid-19 during Eidul Adha.

He said the government will seek guidance from the Ulema in this regard to protect the people and help prevent the spread of coronavirus. “The protection of the people would be given top priority along with ensuring the protection of the interests of the livestock farmers,” he said.