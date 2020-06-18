close
Thu Jun 18, 2020
AFP
June 18, 2020

World 100m champ Coleman suspended for missing drugs test

Sports

AFP
June 18, 2020

LOS ANGELES, California: Reigning world 100m champion Christian Coleman was provisionally suspended on Wednesday over a missed drugs test, putting him at risk of a two-year ban that would rule him out of next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Coleman, who only narrowly avoided being banned last year after three violations of anti-doping “whereabouts” rules across 2018 and 2019, said in a statement on Twitter that he was the victim of “a purposeful attempt to get me to miss a test.”

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the anti-doping arm of World Athletics, responded by saying testers had followed the rules when they visited Coleman’s apartment on December 9, 2019.

