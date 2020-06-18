‘Don’t underestimate me’: Naseem warns England

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s fast-bowling sensation Naseem Shah has warned England not to underestimate him in the upcoming Test series, saying it would be their “big loss” if they do.

In a virtual interaction with the media on Wednesday, the 17-year-old pacer said that speed will always be his forte.

“Speed matters and I will continue to make efforts to attain maximum speed. On top of that, if I succeed in making the ball swing and reverse at that pace, it will definitely put pressure on the batsmen,” said Naseem.

“I want to emulate the greats of cricket who dismantled many renowned batsmen with their pace and aggression. I want to emerge amongst the top three fast bowlers in the world and I believe there will be no better coach to teach me than Waqar Younis, who himself was one of the best,” he said.

Naseem has risen to phenomenal heights in international cricket since making his debut last year aged 16, and will be Pakistan’s key bowler in the three-Test series starting August 5.

During December’s series against Sri Lanka, he became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, at age 16 years and 311 days.

Naseem said that while he only knows the name of one England player — skipper Joe Root — from the Test squad, the team should not take him lightly.

“If they treat me like a small kid, it will be their big loss,” he said.

“Age doesn’t matter, it’s my bowling that matters — so they need to take me seriously.”

Pakistan’s squad is set to fly to England at the end of the month and will spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine before starting practice in “bio-secure” facilities.

Naseem is likely to pair with Shaheen Shah Afridi, the 6-foot, 6-inch paceman who now plays for Pakistan in all three cricketing formats since making his debut in 2018.