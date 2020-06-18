Tariq Aziz said farewell to the world on Wednesday at age 84, after a brief illness. Aziz was a multidimensional personality who began his career as an actor, broadcaster, commentator, and also dabbled with politics, both in his youth and then in his older years. In 1964, he had the unique distinction of becoming the first male broadcaster at the PTV. Then he moved on to act in movies such as Insaniyat and Haar Gaya Insaan in the late 1960s. But perhaps his best known movie was Salgirah whose ‘Le aai phir kahan par qismat hamien kahan se’, became one of the most loved songs in the history of Pakistani cinema. But Neelam Ghar at the PTV was his forte; with his resounding voice and distinctive style of posing questions, he enamored millions of viewers across Pakistan during a time when entertainment choices were few and far between.

Those who grew up in the 80s will never forget the ‘dekhti aankhon, suntay kaanon’ greeting perfected by Aziz. Neelam Ghar was not only one of the most successful TV shows in the country but also became the longest-running spectacle in Pakistan. Starting in 1974, the show ran for over 40 years and had multiple reincarnations. With the advent of dozens of private channels, he could have moved on to do other programmes but Neelam Ghar remained his last love. It was not only the prizes that the contestants won, it was Tariq Aziz’s style that many tried to emulate afterwards but failed.

Most of all, Tariq Aziz will be remembered for his individualistic style. He was a person who showed how much entertainment the simplest TV show could provide huge audiences across the country. Overall, he will be remembered not for his acting or politics but perhaps solely for his Neelam Ghar that became his ultimate identity. One can say he initiated the era when anchorpersons or TV show hosts were placed at the top of the hierarchy in the entertainment business. One also wonders how many amongst our dozens, or even hundreds of TV anchors today, can claim to have in their memory even a fraction of poetry that Tariq Aziz could recite at the drop of a hat, or the command of language that he had. With his death, an era has ended, and we are left with nostalgia of a time that seems much simpler. There is no doubt that Tariq Aziz – and in particular the phrases he almost immortalised – will be remembered for a very long time to come.