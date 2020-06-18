China-India standoff

It is unfortunate that China and India are once again at loggerheads with each other in the disputed Himalayan border area. This recent spat has resulted in at least 20 deaths for India including soldiers and officers. Since no guns are allowed within two kilometres of the border area, soldiers from both sides are reported to have brawled with bamboo sticks and bats. Fighting with sticks at that height may have sounded funny had it not been so dangerous and deadly, resulting in so many unnecessary deaths and renewed conflict and tension in the region. So far, both sides have insisted that no shots have been fired. Despite claims by India that China has also suffered casualties, Beijing has not confirmed any casualties on its side. Many Indian soldiers are understood to have died because they were left injured and unattended at sub-zero temperature without immediate medical aid.

Though China and India have had long-running conflicts in their border areas and there have been sporadic skirmishes too, this is the deadliest clash between the two countries in nearly half a century. Both India and China are blaming each other for trying to change the status quo unilaterally and also alleging that the other side attacked first. A positive aspect is that both sides have agreed to hold talks to defuse tensions in Galwan Valley which is located between China’s Tibet region and India’s Ladakh valley. Be it direct hand-to-hand combat or any other fight in which, according to India media, soldiers were beaten to death, this is a stark reminder to India that persistent bullying will not work everywhere. Ever since the Hindu nationalist government of the BJP assumed power for the second term in India with a thumping majority in May last year, Prime Minister Modi and his goons have been trying to browbeat not only the non-Hindu population in India but have also been trying to assume a new aggressive posture with nearly all neighbours.

Be it Bhutan, Burma, China, Nepal, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka, there has been a recurrent pattern of a new-found assertiveness in Indian behaviour that has repeatedly threatened peace in the region. Kashmir is just one example of this Indian highhandedness with which the neighbouring countries are targeted both diplomatically and militarily. At the moment, we can only call for immediate cessation of hostilities not only with China but also on the line of control with Pakistan which repeatedly becomes a target of Indian violation, intermittent firing on civilian areas, and unprovoked shelling. China and India are not only the two most populous countries in the world, they also possess two of the biggest armies on the globe. Any more irresponsible gameplay from either side, especially from India, may result in a nightmarish scenario that must be avoided at all costs.