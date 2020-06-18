Cement mafia

Pakistan's cement sector is yet another economic mafia. Currently, Pakistan has an installed capacity of 69.64 mtpy (million tons per year), with 25 cement plants in operation across the country. It is ironic that only five cement companies (groups), representing 80 percent of the industry’s installed capacity, have monopolized the sector.

The industry has always been the most favoured of all the past governments, having received policy concessions, fiscal benefits and export subsidies. Indeed, it has a very strong lobby, also termed as a mighty cartel by some, and determines the market dynamics. The cement industry is said to have made huge profits at the cost of the exchequer over decades. It is also one of the priority industries for investment having attracted inflow of major FDI too. Given the present scenario of planned increased construction activities, it is imperative for the government to look into the affairs of cement industry, on the lines of the sugar industry inquiry report, and to adopt effective policy measures.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad