Private fees

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the vindictiveness of private schools administration which are charging full fees despite court instructions for a fee relief due to the corona pandemic.

They are of the opinion that fee reduction had been ordered by the courts for the months of April and May only and not for June. But the situation is still the same: schools are closed and the pandemic is at its peak. The fee relief must be extended for the months of June and July.

Hassan Iqbal Wajid

Rawalpindi