Check-in counters closing time for domestic, int'l flights revised

LAHORE: The closing time of PIA check-in counters for domestic and international flights has been revised keeping in view the SOPs for social distancing, health checks and screening measures at airports and to maintain on time flight departures, PIA spokesperson said Tuesday.

The check-in counters will close 45 minutes before scheduled departure time of domestic flights and 1 hour and 15 minutes before scheduled departure of international flights. All PIA passengers are requested to reach airports well before the closing time of PIA check-in counters.

The revised check-in closure timings are effective from today onwards. He said the passengers are being informed about the revision through PIA call centre and also through PIA booking offices and its travel agents.