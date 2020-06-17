Shahbaz concerned at virus deaths, rapid hike in infections

Ag Sabah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday said the rise in number of deaths from novel coronavirus and ever-increasing tally of infections in the country was worrisome for him.

In a statement issued on the social media on Tuesday he said that instead of self-deception, an immediate meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) should be convened. He also called for a joint strategy against coronavirus after consultation with doctors, administration and political and military leadership. Shahbaz questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government’s stance on the coronavirus lockdown.

What is the government alternative strategy if they are not imposing a complete lockdown, he asked. He said that the government should show its administrative powers regarding treatment and implementation of precautionary measures, instead of issuing statements in the media. He said that without proper preparation, imposing lockdown and easing it without taking proper steps could proved dangerous.

He said that 120 deaths in 24 hours and confirmation of thousands of coronavirus patients had proved the government analysis wrong. Shahbaz said the ground reality was different from the claims of the government.

He said the coronavirus situation in the country was worsening day by day and Pakistan’s top doctors, civil and military leadership need to discuss steps to counter the virus spread.

Shahbaz again demanded restoration of the local governments system, adding that the institution could be greatly helpful in dealing with coronavirus.

He said that the process of overcharging the stranded Pakistanis abroad should be stopped. He regretted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis had failed in bringing back the stranded Pakistanis. He demanded formation of a parliamentary committee to monitor and address the complaints and bringing back stranded Pakistanis.

Separately, the opposition leader strongly condemned the Indian jingoism, besieging of Pakistan’s High Commissioner office by India, unprovoked firing along the Line of Control and the attack of Indian troops on Chinese personnel after territorial violation at the Ladakh border. He said the United Nations and the Security Council should stop keeping mum over India’s irresponsible, aggressive and jingoistic actions, that are destabilising the region and threatening the peace and security of the region.

The PML-N president proposed that the peaceful and progressive countries of the region should build a separate alliance sans India. Shahbaz said the world was busy fighting the new coronavirus while India was obsessed with its jingoistic aspirations.

The condemnable attack on Chinese troops is part of the Indian plan to destabilise the region, he said. These actions are motivated by India’s prejudice against China for its successful policy of collective prosperity. “Right from the start of CPEC, India started conspiring to find ways to stop the project in its tracks,” he said.

The PML-N president pointed out that the tyranny, oppression and bloodshed in Indian occupied Kashmir, unprovoked aggression at the Line of Control and attack on the Chinese forces after violating the sovereignty of the country were undeniable proofs of India’s belligerence. He said the people of Pakistan supported China from their heart and were ready to help China against any aggression.

The opposition leader said that besieging and threatening staff of Pakistani High Commission was an exhibition of the shallow, coward and extremist RSS-inspired action. Narendra Modi should focus on fighting coronavirus instead of fighting with all its neighbours.