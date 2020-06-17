Beijing asks residents not to leave city

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 443,583 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to international media reports. More than 5,000 died from the deadly virus on Tuesday.

At least 8,192,486 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,271,932 are considered recovered.

Beijing on Tuesday urged its residents to not leave the city and closed schools again as authorities scramble to contain a "severe" new coronavirus outbreak in the city of 21 million people.

The coronavirus resurgence -- believed to have started in the capital´s sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market -- has prompted alarm as China had largely brought its outbreak under control through mass testing and draconian lockdowns.

The country had eased much of its anti-coronavirus measures in recent months as the government all but declared victory against the disease that emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Fearing that progress could unravel, authorities locked down several residential areas and announced new restrictions on Tuesday, with group sports banned, people ordered to wear masks in crowded enclosed spaces, and inter-provincial group tours suspended.

China on Tuesday reported another 27 domestically transmitted coronavirus cases in Beijing, where a fresh cluster linked to a wholesale food market has sparked WHO concern and prompted a huge trace-and-test programme.

The new cases bring the number of infections confirmed in the Chinese capital over the past five days to 106.

The World Health Organisation said the new cluster was a cause for concern, given Beijing´s size and connectivity.

The United State recorded fewer than 400 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours for the second day in a row.

The United States is the country by far the hardest-hit in the pandemic, with both the highest number of deaths, 118,702, and the most infections at more than 2.1 million.

Iran said on Tuesday a third straight day of more than 100 coronavirus deaths took its overall toll past 9,000, attributing the spike to increased travel by its citizens. Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari warned the bleak figures could get even worse unless people stayed at home for the upcoming long weekend.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh exceeded 94,000 on Tuesday after a record 3,862 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Kuwait on Tuesday reported 527 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 36,958 and the death toll to 303, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 8,449 patients are receiving treatment, including 194 in ICU, according to the statement.

Russia added 8,248 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 545,458, the country’s coronavirus response centre said in a statement Tuesday.

The death toll rose by 193 to 7,248, while 294,306 people have recovered, including 9,767 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 1,416 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 208,680. So far, 126,114 patients have recovered in the city.