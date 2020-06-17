Terror financing: ATC summons JD leaders to record statement

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday summoned Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki and three other leaders of the banned outfit Jamaatud Dawa (JD) for today to record their statement. They all are nominated in a case of terror financing.

On Tuesday, all nine prosecution witnesses completed their testimony before the court after which the court summoned the said accused to conclude the trial.

The hearing of the case is taking place on a daily basis. The last week the court had framed charges against Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yayha Aziz and Abdul Salam.