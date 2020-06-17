Pak company to export face shields to US, EU nations

ISLAMABAD: The US Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has registered Pakistan’s first private-sector synthetic products’ manufacturing company’s face shields allowing to be imported and used in the US’ health and other sectors.

Recently the company has also received the European Union’s (EU) “CE” mark certification for its face shield allowing the company to exports these products to EU. The shields specifically designed to protect doctors and paramedics treating the coronavirus patients across the country.

When The News contacted the CEO of Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited (SPEL) Almas Hyder, he confirmed, “We have received FDA’s approval. Orders will pick up.”

Since the company has received certificates from FDA and EU, the government has also given approval to the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) export, so it will be much easy to exports these products to world markets and earn foreign exchange. The company is already exporting components for off road vehicles including steering wheels, steering columns and steering knobs to distributors, OEM suppliers and Assemblers of agricultural machinery, construction machinery, grass cutting machinery, tractors, forklift trucks, cranes, earth moving equipment, golf carts, cleaning machinery, airport vehicles in the EU, Europe and USA.