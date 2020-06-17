Federation counsel says judge violates public trust if fails to disclose spouse assets

ISLAMABAD: Federation’s counsel, Farogh Naseem, argued before a 10-member Supreme Count bench on Tuesday that failure of a judge to disclose properties of his spouse was a violation of the public trust.

Extending his arguments in length about the judicial office in Justice Qazi Faez Isa reference, he said: “It is now a settled principle that the judicial office is a sacred public trust.” He stated that the record was silent about the source of funding for purchase of three properties by Qazi Faez Isa family.

The counsel for federation said: “Corruption could enhance to such an extent which will collapse the system when everybody says that his spouse is financially independent.” On court’s observation about the FBR, Farogh Naseem sought time till Wednesday (today) for seeking instructions form the government.