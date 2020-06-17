No check on ‘atta’ prices in open market

RAWALPINDI: Now, the poor segment of society is also being deprived of ‘Roti’ as the millers are increasing ‘atta’ (flour) prices on a day-by-day basis. The Punjab government is yet to fix ex-mill price of flour while the millers are taking full advantage of the government's mismanagement and supplying a 20-kilogram bag of ‘atta’ at Rs1,100-Rs1,150 and retailers are selling it at Rs1,200 in the open market.

The Punjab government has left public in the lurch and given free hand to flour mill owners to loot poor people with both hands. The District Food Department (DFD) Official Spokesman, Ali Ahmed, said that this time Punjab government has not yet notified ex-mill price of ‘atta’. “We have stopped wheat supply to the flour mills. The flour mills are purchasing wheat from open market therefore they are selling ‘atta’ bag according to their wish,” he said.

Ony four days back, the20-kilograms ‘atta’ bag was selling at Rs1,000 against Rs 805 in retail shops, but now thesame quality bag is selling at Rs1,200, thanks to the apathy of Punjab government for watching the whole drama with closed eyes. It merits mentioning here that, no ex-mill price of ‘atta’ has been fixed in the province for the first time in history which has allowed flour mill owners to sell the commodity according to their desires. It seems that there is no government writ.

The poor segment of society has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice on present situation. Public is wandering here and there in search of sugar, ‘atta’, petrol and other food items but federal and provincial governments are not considering people’s difficulties for over two years. The flourmill owners have increased normal ‘atta’ bag by Rs200 to Rs300 per 20-kilogram bag from Rs805 to Rs1,100 and Rs1,300 on 80-kilogram sack of fine ‘atta’. The fine ‘atta’ sack of 80 kilograms is now selling at Rs4, 800 against Rs3,500. AS if this is not enough, the poor people are not only facing skyrocketing prices but facing worst shortage of commodity as the millers are not supplying ‘atta’ bags in the market. Some shopkeepers are even selling ‘atta’ in black.

Punjab Flourmill Association (PFA) Vice Chairman Haji Muhammad Saeed said, “We are purchasing wheat from open market at skyrocketing price. We are purchasing 40-kilogram wheat at Rs1,800 from open market against Rs1,300, how we could sell a 20-kilogram bag ‘atta’ at Rs800,” he said. Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to poor segment of society have strongly condemned the PTI government saying poor people are dying due to poverty but our government is looking at the whole drama without a response.