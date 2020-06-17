Oil prices dip again

TOKYO: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on jitters that a rise in coronavirus infections around the world could hurt fuel demand, but hopes that production cuts could be extended kept declines in check, a British wire service reported. Brent crude was down 14 cents, or 0.4%, at $39.58 a barrel at 0027 GMT, having gained 2.6% on Monday. US oil fell 24 cents, or 0.7%, to $36.88 a barrel, after closing 2.4% higher in the previous session.

“Renewed optimism that OPEC+ production cuts could remain in place if we see second wave concerns intensify have oil prices refusing to enter freefall,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, agreed this month to extend production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day through July.