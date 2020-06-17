I’ve no foreign property, says Shahzad Akbar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability & Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar said Tuesday he had no property abroad.

Responding to a tweet by a journalist, the SAPM tweeted: “You didn’t even get my comment! Here is categorical denial ‘I do not have any foreign property leave alone alleged by you in your article’ obviously I reserve my legal right for defamation or any other legal proceedings.”