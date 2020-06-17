KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government has full realization of the civic problems of the economic hub of the country related to water supply, transportation, waste management. He also assured that special focus would be given to poverty-stricken, backward areas of Sindh.

The prime minister stated this on Tuesday night during meeting with the members of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh here at Governor House. Earlier in the evening, he arrived in the city on the two-day visit of Sindh during which he will visit also Larkana. Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail received him at the airport.

During their interaction with prime minister, the members of core committee of PTI Sindh informed him about the ongoing development projects in the province, issues related to the Sindh government, and affairs of the party. The PM said that federal government had been trying its best to provide relief to people across the country at such testing times. He said that his government had complete realization of the problems of the people. He said that coronavirus epidemic and poverty were twin challenges being faced by the present government. He assured the PTI members that a special focus should be given to poverty-stricken and backward areas of Sindh. He also directed the PTI legislators to address the problems of their constituents as top priority. Those who attended the meeting included Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, MNA Aftab Siddiqui, MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, and PTI leader Ashraf Qureshi.

Earlier, PM met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor's House. Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi was also present on the occasion. The meeting discussed the issues related to availability of medical care facilities in the provinces to tackle the coronavirus crisis, ongoing federally funded development projects, and political situation of the province.

While stating that the federally funded development projects in Karachi and rest of Sindh should be completed at the earliest, the prime minister maintained that development of Karachi meant the development of the entire country. He said that Karachi was the hub of the economic activities in the country and full-fledged efforts were being made to develop Sindh including Karachi. He said that development of Karachi would translate into creation of massive job opportunities for the countrymen.

The prime minister said that his government had executed many development projects in the country despite problems. But, new problems have emerged due to the pandemic.

Sindh governor on the occasion briefed the PM about the current status of federally funded development schemes being implemented in the province. Federal Maritime Affairs minister informed the PM about his interaction with different stakeholders on the issues of Karachi for adopting a joint strategy to resolve them.